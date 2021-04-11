THE pandemic and the resulting recession has meant that getting work for expats in Spain is nowhere near as straight-forward as it used to be.

But one rewarding and satisfying option is very much available and that is splitting time between the UK and Spain to work as a carer. Helping Hands, a family-run care business, was voted as one of the UK’s Best Places to Work 201.

They offer expats an opportunity to visit their families back home and regain some financial stability into the bargain. Care work is a rewarding and diverse job that allows for flexible work placements and, with Helping Hands, there is an in-depth assessment course to get the right kind of skills and then employment on a proper contract.

A four-day assessment course for future carers is now carried out at the Helping Hands centre in Fuengirola, Malaga, which has moved south from the Orihuela Costa.

You can make a difference

Anybody that is interested in getting involved registers on the course ahead of going to the UK to start work as a live-in carer. Lead Dementia Care Specialist, Jayne Vale, has worked for Helping Hands for over 16 years and heads up their recruitment courses in Spain. “I live in the Malaga area and moving our assessments down here was down to practicality but we have a really lovely centre which hosts the four-day course,” she said

“We just completed our first week with 11 candidates and we will be holding the courses on a fortnightly basis.” “We cover many topics that include first aid and medications through to safeguarding and handling people that are being cared for.”

Anybody who becomes a carer back in the UK can reach an arrangement on how many weeks they spend there and back in Spain. “It is a proper legally-contracted position which means you are taxed at source but you get holiday pay as well.

The details will all be sorted on the basis on the hours you want to work, added Jayne. Once the assessment has been carried out in Fuengirola, Helping Hands will then deal with all references and police checks before the carers fly out to the UK.

For more information call Jayne on 07964464654 or 0034658521907 about the role and get the application process started.