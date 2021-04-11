I DON’T advocate violence in any form but Mike Tyson has a point when he said ‘social media made you all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it’.

The latest figures show there are 3.78 billion global social media users and as a former addict, I can attest to the fact that using it far less has been thoroughly good for my health.

Mike Tyson has a point

I have found that I have accomplished work faster with added creativity. I am less stressed, getting more sleep and have learnt more about myself. I have sat around less, read more books and challenged my mind with puzzles and quizzes. Heated political debates no longer rage into the early hours.

We all have that one friend who seems to have the perfect life on social media but, you know what, they don’t.

The more they post the less likely they are to be truly happy.

You cannot help making social comparisons with them but you are only seeing a narrow view of their life.

David Greenfield, PhD at the University of Connecticut and founder of the Center for Internet & Technology Addiction says that ‘if you are using social media addictively, you have elevated levels of dopamine, so when you stop doing that there is some withdrawal’. The good news is it will only last for a few days.

It is not necessary to completely quit social media as it certainly has helped me during my health struggles and connects me with my family and friends around the world.

A word to the wise though, think before posting – what happens on social media stays on Google forever!