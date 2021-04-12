A NEW custom-built storage unit the size of TWO football fields has been build for police in the south of Spain to house items seized in drug raids on the Costa del Sol.

The 16,435 square metre warehouse has been built in the industrial park of Mengíbar in Jaén and has been operating since March 1.

The Ministry of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration said the first judicial deposit in Andalusia will operate to guard all those narcotics that have been seized by order of a judge to serve the Campo de Gibraltar courts.

According to the director general of Judicial Infrastructures and Systems, Miguel Ángel Reyes the massive warehouse in Jaén will store cars, mopeds, motorcycles, motorhomes, trucks, buses, vans and other vehicles seized by police in connection with drug crime.

The location of Jaen has been selected thanks to its close proximity to La Linea, known as the drugs gateway to Europe.

La Linea de la Concepción, on the south coast of Spain, is considered one of the most dangerous spots in the country, with Narcos travelling in by high-powered speedboats every night from north Africa to drop off tonnes of hashish and tobacco into Spain.

