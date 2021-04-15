ANDALUCIA says it has become the first region in Spain to administer more than two million doses of coronavirus vaccines, amid a deadly fourth wave of infections.

They achieved the feat today, confirmed the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno on Twitter.

He said: “The rate of vaccination in Andalucía isn’t stopping: we are the first region to exceed two million vaccinations.”

Moreno accompanied his message with a video that shows the latest data from the vaccination campaign in the region. Up until 14 April some 2,047,287 doses have been administered and a total of 561,429 people have received the full treatment.

El ritmo de vacunación en #Andalucía no para: somos la primera comunidad en superar las 2 millones de vacunas puestas.



Nuestro objetivo es vacunar y vacunar, pero necesitamos más: con más dosis, salvamos más vidas y aceleramos la recuperación económica. pic.twitter.com/p7TQhZWEZK — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) April 15, 2021

Since the pandemic began, Andalucia has confirmed 523141 cases and 9475 deaths.

The region has detected 2368 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 19 more deaths.

Out of the eight provinces, Sevilla registered the most new cases today with 579, followed by Granada with 479 and Jaen with 342.

A total of 4,313 people overcame the virus in the past 24 hours, almost double the number of infections detected.

It comes as the Minister of Health and Families has said he is ‘very optimistic’ that the fourth wave of COVID ‘should be the last’.

Jesús Aguirres shared the positive message this week, adding that he had ‘full confidence in the vaccine’ and urged people across Spain to remain cautious.

He said: “My full confidence is in the vaccine. The more vaccinated, the less probability of mortality.”

READ MORE:

COVID-19 in Spain: Minister of Health warns Andalucia is at ‘high risk’ as coronavirus numbers rise