AN off-duty police officer who glassed in the face after he tried to break up a fight outside a Torremolinos nightclub has been awarded over €16,000 in damages.

Thugs smashed a glass in his leaving him with a seven-centimetre scar that needed cosmetic surgery after he tried to stop the brawl 4am on 9 November, 2018 at the Parthenon nightclub.

The cop was leaving the well known gay club when he saw the fight on the terrace and tried to intervene.

He identified himself as a policeman and said that if they did not stop, they would all end up being arrested.

The court heard that a 37-year-old Spaniard then took a glass from a table on the terrace and smashed it into the face of the off-duty officer.

The Malaga magistrates found the person guilty of the attack and handed down a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence and ordered the individual to compensate the local police officer €16,212 for the injuries suffered.

