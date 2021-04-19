A MURDER investigation is underway in Spain after a man was gunned down in the early hours of this morning on the Costa del Sol.

The man was fatally shot three times by a hooded gunman at around 6am in the center of Torremolinos.

Emergency services rushed to Madre del Buen Consejo Street after terrified residents reported hearing the gunshots but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and the gunman remains at large.

A large police cordon is in place as forensic officers gather evidence.

Reports suggest that the shooting was captured on CCTV by the security cameras that the City Council has installed in a building under construction in the adjacent Pablo Ruiz Picasso square.

Footage showed how the victim, who has yet to be named, parked his van before getting out to go to the rear of the vehicle.

A hooded gunman then approached the victim, shooting him three times before fleeing the scene.

The sources have added that the registration of the van is registered in the Valencian Community.

