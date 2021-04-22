Valencia has been ranked the most popular city in Europe for Erasmus students.

Data collected by the European Commission have found that the city was the top destination for university students participating in the Erasmus exchange programme.

Last year, the University of Valencia hosted 2,401 foreign students, ranking number one on the continent.

Popular: University in Valencia

Meanwhile the Polytechnic of Valencia was the fourth most visited university in the whole of Europe.

With a relatively low cost of living, a good quality of life and lots going on in sports and culture, it’s no wonder Valencia has scooped the top spot.