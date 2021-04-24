THE Olive Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism and providing a news source that readers can rely on to tell them what is going on in their local communities and what they need to know about the goings on in the country that they have adopted as or love to visit home.

So we are delighted to announce a new addition to our growing team of journalists across Spain with the arrival of Graham Keeley, a seasoned reporter from London who has been covering the Iberian Peninsula for more than 15 years.

Based in Barcelona, Keeley served as correspondent for The Times between 2008 and 2019 during which time he covered the financial crash and deep recession that hit Spain.

Graham Keeley: Our man in Barcelona

He has reported on the rise of Podemos and Ciudadanos which revolutionised Spanish politics and was on the ground for the Catalan independence drive of 2017 which sparked the worst political crisis Spain had experienced in decades.

Since leaving the Times to freelance, he has been a regular contributor for The Independent, The Sunday Times, Reuters and Al Jazeera and will now be writing regularly for the Olive Press, keeping readers abreast of developments in northeastern Spain as well as providing news and analysis on national issues and dispatches with interesting tales from his corner of Spain.

Last month the Olive Press had over 1.3million page views on our website and each week we count more and more signing up as subscribers, an essential support that will enable us to continue to go from strength to strength in providing independent journalism to a community that matters to us.

Follow Graham Keeley on Twitter or email him at newsdesk@theolivepress.es