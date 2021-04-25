IN case you have been living under a rugby ball sized rock recently, the media has gone into meltdown over plans for a European Super League.

Flicking through radio stations as I trundled inland to my Casita, it seemed that every radio show had a panel of serious, angry men discussing the world-shattering implications.

It made the funeral of HRH Prince Philip sound like a Cbeebies special.

Nevertheless, it did make me ponder on all things to do with La Liga that’s been dominated by Real Madrid – Franco’s team – and Barcelona, for decades.

El Classico is watched in every town and village

Every Spanish town and village (and, I mean, EVERY one) has its Real and Barcelona supporters club, as I discovered when living in one such pueblo near Antequera.

On the night of the El Classico (or derby) I had wandered into the Real pub to watch the match with a pal.

Greeted with stares akin to An American Werewolf in London, we were only finally accepted when 20 minutes in, Madrid’s defender Sergio Ramos received a kick to the family jewels.

The whole bar winced in sympathetic pain and, seeing us wince too, the patrons deduced that we must be Real fans, after all. Drinks were ordered all round

Real won the match and most of the bar went outside to let off fireworks, including the chap who had brought a fully-functioning air raid siren.

European Super League architect, President of Real Madrid Florentino Perez © AFP7 via ZUMA Wire/Cordon Press

Village life is different, especially when you consider most locals had never even been to Malaga – a mere 40 minutes’ drive away. What would they make of a night in the capital itself?

I suppose the one good thing that might come out of the Big Three leaving La Liga, is that other, worse-funded clubs might have a chance at the title.

However, if Real Betis were to win La Liga, the celebrations in half of Sevilla would probably last until Semana Santa!