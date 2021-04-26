THE Balearic government has revealed their intentions to keep many of the current coronavirus restrictions after Spain’s state of alarm comes to an end.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, government spokesman and tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said they were working with a team of legal advisors to ensure that ‘certain restrictions can be maintained’ after May 9.

“Once the state of alarm ends, it is important that we keep some measures in place,” said Negueruela.

He continued that: “It is not a possibility that there are no restrictions in the Balearic Islands as our goal will still be to protext citizens and control the pandemic.”

For this reason, the minister explained that a framework of measures are being studied alongside a legal analysis to ensure that restrictions can be implemented legally after the state of alarm.

Negueruela insisted that for government, one of the most important measures would be the curfew which is currently in force across the region from 11pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands has entered a new phase of the de-escalation plan under slightly more relaxed restrictions.

In Mallorca, this includes allowing bars and restaurants to open from 8pm to 10.30pm from Mondays to Thursdays, however the use of the interior areas still remains strictly prohibited despite pleas from the sector demanding for its reopening.

According to the Association for Small and Medium Sized Businesses (PINEM), restaurants are being ‘discriminated against’ and ‘destroyed’ with this rule, with the restrictions leading to an 80% loss in turnover, 30% of the workforce being made unemployed and 40% of businesses having to permanently close.

“We are being demonised by the government and we ask for fairer restrictions so that at the minimum, restaurants can cover their expenses,” said PINEM president Eugenia Cusi.

