THE GSLP/Liberals are planning to provide 4,000 family homes by the end of their third consecutive term, justifying their socialist credentials.

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, hit back at Opposition criticism of delayed apartment blocks despite the GSD having such a poor record on public housing.

In a statement recently, the government confirmed it would be building nearly 2,500 new homes, 1,000 already being used by residents.

The housing department are waiting for 665 more flats to be built right now, with 719 being allocated to be sold or rented from public stock.

Since first getting back into office in 2011, they have provided over 1,600 homes for rental.

The Government called the GSD attempt to ‘jump on the bandwagon’ over housing ‘absurd’ and ‘desperate’, criticising areas on which it was weak during16 years in office.

However, the Government did admit there was work to be done to continue to fill people’s needs.

“There are deserving cases waiting to be housed, many of whom are in private sector accommodation owned by private landlords,” said a government spokesperson.

“This is sadly not new, no matter how many new homes may be provided.

“Dealing with these cases is a priority for the staff of the housing department.

“Assistance will always be provided where possible in a way which does not involve jumping the queue.”

Gibraltar’s housing policy includes the 50-50 scheme that allows the public to buy a home at half the cost price, paying it back to the government at a later date.

It was GSLP founder Joe Bossano who first reclaimed land for low-cost housing within the port during his time as Chief Minister from 1988 to 1996.