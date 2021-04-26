THE dead body of a 41-year-old woman has been found in the Clot de la Mare de Deu area of Burriana (Castellon).

The corpse of Johana was located on the Cami Vell de la Mar path, a stretch that reportedly makes many local people uneasy due to being isolated and surrounded by orange groves.

Although not much official information has yet been made public about the case, Burriana is rife with rumour and speculation.

The similarities with the abduction and murder of two women in nearby Valencia Province earlier this year, namely 19-year-old Florina Gogos in January and 43-year-old Olga Pardo on April 6, have triggered fears of a serial ‘woman killer’ loose in the region.

A photograph of the alleged murderer went viral on social media over the weekend, which the authorities rushed to reject as fake news.

Furthermore, police insist that there is no known connection between all three incidents and that investigations are still underway.

Since the gruesome discovery at the end of last week, residents have reported being afraid to go walking or jogging in what is usually a favourite spot for open-air exercise.

The Guardia Civil is calling on residents not to jump to any conclusions until the case is solved.

