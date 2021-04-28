HUNDREDS of protesters are set to gather tomorrow morning in the centre of the Andalucian town of Nerja against the proposed development of the Maro coastline.

Conservation group, Otro Maro / Nerja es Posible are behind the protest set to take place before a plenary hearing at the town hall to approve the bill that will affect over one million square metres on unspoilt protected land.

The platform is acting against plans by the Andalucian sugar giant, Larios Sl, to transform a vast stretch of land into a luxury golf resort, hotels and housing.

The plans also include the transformation of the old Larios sugar factory set close to the A-7 motorway, a popular landmark and building of historical importance in the area.

The land is currently used for sustainable farming and is home to over 150 residents working the land on allotments scattered among the rocky outcrops.

Larios claims that the land is unsuitable for agricultural use, however residents disagree, with the area generating over €1 million for the local co-operativa.

Otro Maro / Nerja es Posible claim that as well as destroying one of the most stunning areas along the coast, the whole deal is shrouded in controversy and corruption, an issue the Olive Press outlined back in July last year.

The protest will begin at 11.00am at the Nerja Ayuntamiento

