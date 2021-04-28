THE Consum supermarket chain is putting on a special coating on its trolley and shopping basket handles to virtually eliminate COVID-19 spreading to customers.

The Valencian-based cooperative says that 47,000 units will get the protection over the next few months along with brand-new handles.

Consum say that over 90% of its baskets and trolleys will have been changed over across its 670 stores by July.

Umbrella Zero is a nanotechnological coating with anti-viral properties.

Tests have shown it to be 99.99% effective and it only needs to be applied once to the handles to give permanent protection.

All of the test results have been independently verified by the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid.

Consum is spending €816,500 on the handle changes and adding the protective layer.

It has also ordered 14,600 new baskets that have been made from 25% recycled marine waste, mainly old fishing nets and ropes.

