ORIHUELA’S Bernardo Ruiz Pavilion, in the Vega Baja region of Costa Blanca, continues to be a point of mass vaccination serving 18 municipalities in all.

The vaccination point, central to the operation run by the local Department of Health, has administered more than 17,000 jabs in the strive to eradicate Covid-19.

Those numbers are expected to increase even faster in the coming weeks with the imminent arrival of new doses.

In the last week, registered citizens between the ages of 60 and 70 have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Older people between 71 and 79 have had the Pfizer alternative.

The City Council announced yesterday, April 27, that it will ensure the pavilion is stocked, manned and ready to carry out vaccinations every day, by putting “disposition of the Conselleria all the human and material resources available.”

Summons to receive the vaccine are made via SMS or a telephone call in which the date and time of both first and second dose are advised.

