PEOPLE aged 70 or older in Andalucia who have not yet had their coronavirus vaccine but would like to are being asked to contact the Andalucian Health Service (SAS).

The SAS is offering those over 70 years of age in Andalucia who have not yet received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, approximately 160,000 people, the possibility of calling their health centre to book a vaccination appointment from today, Wednesday 28 April.

The majority of people in this age group have already been scheduled and 75% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but in some cases it has not been possible to contact them because their details have not been updated in the SAS database or because of other incidents, such as not responding to the vaccination call or not being able to attend the appointment.

To make it easier for these people to get their first dose, the SAS has set up several telephone numbers in each province to book appointments.

The booking system is exclusively to schedule vaccine appointments for people over 70 years of age, it is not to be used for general coronavirus enquiries.

Below are the telephone numbers by provinces:

Telephone numbers to make an appointment in Almeria

Almeria Poniente Health District: 950 022 522 / 950 204 363

Almeria Health District: 649 716 537

North Almeria Health Management Area: 662 976 613

Telephone numbers for appointments in Cadiz

Jerez-Costa Northwest District:

Jerez: 683 42 66 39

Northwest Coast: 618 10 07 60

Sierra de Cádiz District: 600 16 50 67 / 600 16 50 68

Telephone numbers for appointments in the province of Cordoba

North Cordoba Health Area: WhatsApp 690 16 32 32 24

Cordoba and Guadalquivir Districts: 957 35 42 77 (13:00-15:00, Monday to Friday)

Southern Health Management Area of Cordoba: Hospital Infanta Margarita 608 35 09 87 (8:00-15:00, Monday to Friday)

Telephone numbers for appointments in Granada

Granada Metropolitan District: 958 02 55 15, although users may request information at their own health centre.

Granada South Health Management Area: 671 53 88 88 43

Northeast Granada Healthcare Management Area: 600 14 44 81 / 958 03 15 39

Telephone numbers for appointments in Huelva

Aracena: 959 12 96 13 / 14

Calañas: 959 55 95 37 / 49

Cortegana: 959 14 95 95 35 / 49

Cumbres Mayores: 959 12 95 76 / 77

Minas de Riotinto: 959 02 59 31 / 32

Valverde del Camino: 959 55 95 66 / 67 / 68

For the rest of Huelva, book through the telephone numbers of the reference health centres.

Telephone numbers to make an appointment in Jaen

Jaen and Jaen Sur Health Districts: 618 51 08 35

Jaen North Health Management Area: 953 00 88 87

Northeast Health Management Area of Jaen: 689 76 74 74 91

Telephone numbers to make an appointment in the province of Malaga

Eastern Health Management Area of Malaga-Axarquia: 620 89 22 60

Malaga and Guadalhorce Valley Districts: 669 83 30 50.

Health Centres in Malaga with specific telephone numbers:

Alameda Perchel: 669 48 37 63

Alhaurin de la Torre: 682 79 70 11

Alhaurin el Grande: 690 31 77 52

Álora: 630 26 62 17

Alozaina: 620 45 13 06

Campanillas: 618 56 13 05

Capuchinos: 696 22 79 45

Carlinda: 690 25 09 90

Carranque: 689 19 80 26

Cartama Estación: 648 24 73 63

Churriana: 626 48 57 18

Ciudad Jardin: 679 81 25 27

Coin: 676 42 14 15

Colonia Santa Ines: 669 94 62 05

Cruz de Humilladero: 683 24 64 70

Delicias: 646 98 42 42 20

El Consul: 646 16 60 33

El Palo: 629 27 21 42

Huelin: 680 15 84 71

La Luz: 681 00 75 85

La Roca: 680 25 13 31

Limonar: 619 55 71 23

Miraflores: 608 29 97 38

Nueva Malaga: 638 66 77 16

Palma Palmilla: 689 16 85 37

Portada Alta: 646 92 63 60

Puerta Blanca: 659 80 13 50

Puerto de la Torre: 620 13 86 41

Rincon de la Victoria: 679 39 79 25

San Andres Torcal: 669 11 46 32

Tiro de Pichon: 699 98 96 47

Trinidad: 679 11 76 76 05

Victoria: 689 51 75 09

Costa del Sol District: 660 86 31 74.

Health Centres in the Costa del Sol with specific telephone numbers:

Los Boliches: 636 84 64 44 (08:00-20:00, Monday to Friday).

San Miguel: 616 62 05 50

Arroyo de la Miel: 696 83 65 78

Torrequebrada: 682 78 28 85

La Lobilla: 689 31 32 76

Estepona: 609 80 98 53

Leganitos: 606 62 76 76 02

Lagunas: 626 56 54 82

San Pedro de Alcantara: 676 47 80 81

La Cala de Mijas: 669 74 55 05

Fuengirola Oeste: 626 34 60 74 (08:00-20:00, Monday to Friday)

Las Albarizas: 699 16 65 39

Manilva: 660 86 31 74

Carihuela: 689 11 40 31

Northern Health Management Area of Malaga.

Antequera: 662 97 62 51 / 951 76 23 01

Archidona: 952 71 27 00 / 952 71 26 97

Campillos: 662 976 219 / 952 71 24 67

Mollina: 952 71 25 02 / 952 71 25 03

Telephone numbers to make an appointment in the province of Seville

Seville District: 954 54 45 50

Health Management Area South of Seville: 628 77 73 39

Health Centres in Aljarafe and North Seville Districts with specific telephone numbers:

Cantillana: 671 56 41 92

Cazalla de la Sierra: 671 56 41 95

Lora del Rio: 600 16 44 43

Guillena-Santa Olalla: 629 31 20 46

Pilas: 600 15 61 10

La Rinconada: 600 16 43 18

Alcala del Rio: 671 56 41 94

Carmona: 955 64 96 63 / 954 99 41 77

Mairena del Aljarafe: 600 16 00 41

Constantina: 671 56 41 95

Olivares: 954 99 49 41

Sanlucar la Mayor: 955 05 83 04

Los Alcores: 955 64 97 41

Bormujos: 955 62 24 79 / 955 62 24 80

S. Juan de Aznalfarache: 697 95 81 51

Camas: 686 06 01 63

Castilleja de la Cuesta – Gines: 955 03 50 48

Coria del Rio – Isla Mayor: 680 62 94 16

Tomares: 955 03 97 32

For the Area de Gestion Sanitaria Osuna book through the telephone numbers of the reference health centres.

If you’re not sure which telephone number corresponds to you, you can also consult the District or Health Management Area of your municipality at the following link: Distrito o Area de Gestion sanitaria de atencion primaria.

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Regional Government began vaccinating the general population aged 70 to 79 years at the beginning of April, starting with the elderly (born in 1942, 1943, 1944) and progressively those of the following years.

Pfizer and Moderna shots are being used for this age-group of which there are some 650,381 people in Andalucia, 75% of whom have currently received at least one vaccine dose.

