PEOPLE aged 70 or older in Andalucia who have not yet had their coronavirus vaccine but would like to are being asked to contact the Andalucian Health Service (SAS).
The SAS is offering those over 70 years of age in Andalucia who have not yet received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, approximately 160,000 people, the possibility of calling their health centre to book a vaccination appointment from today, Wednesday 28 April.
The majority of people in this age group have already been scheduled and 75% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but in some cases it has not been possible to contact them because their details have not been updated in the SAS database or because of other incidents, such as not responding to the vaccination call or not being able to attend the appointment.
To make it easier for these people to get their first dose, the SAS has set up several telephone numbers in each province to book appointments.
The booking system is exclusively to schedule vaccine appointments for people over 70 years of age, it is not to be used for general coronavirus enquiries.
Below are the telephone numbers by provinces:
Telephone numbers to make an appointment in Almeria
- Almeria Poniente Health District: 950 022 522 / 950 204 363
- Almeria Health District: 649 716 537
- North Almeria Health Management Area: 662 976 613
Telephone numbers for appointments in Cadiz
- Jerez-Costa Northwest District:
Jerez: 683 42 66 39
Northwest Coast: 618 10 07 60
- Sierra de Cádiz District: 600 16 50 67 / 600 16 50 68
Telephone numbers for appointments in the province of Cordoba
- North Cordoba Health Area: WhatsApp 690 16 32 32 24
- Cordoba and Guadalquivir Districts: 957 35 42 77 (13:00-15:00, Monday to Friday)
- Southern Health Management Area of Cordoba: Hospital Infanta Margarita 608 35 09 87 (8:00-15:00, Monday to Friday)
Telephone numbers for appointments in Granada
- Granada Metropolitan District: 958 02 55 15, although users may request information at their own health centre.
- Granada South Health Management Area: 671 53 88 88 43
- Northeast Granada Healthcare Management Area: 600 14 44 81 / 958 03 15 39
Telephone numbers for appointments in Huelva
- Aracena: 959 12 96 13 / 14
- Calañas: 959 55 95 37 / 49
- Cortegana: 959 14 95 95 35 / 49
- Cumbres Mayores: 959 12 95 76 / 77
- Minas de Riotinto: 959 02 59 31 / 32
- Valverde del Camino: 959 55 95 66 / 67 / 68
For the rest of Huelva, book through the telephone numbers of the reference health centres.
Telephone numbers to make an appointment in Jaen
- Jaen and Jaen Sur Health Districts: 618 51 08 35
- Jaen North Health Management Area: 953 00 88 87
- Northeast Health Management Area of Jaen: 689 76 74 74 91
Telephone numbers to make an appointment in the province of Malaga
- Eastern Health Management Area of Malaga-Axarquia: 620 89 22 60
- Malaga and Guadalhorce Valley Districts: 669 83 30 50.
Health Centres in Malaga with specific telephone numbers:
- Alameda Perchel: 669 48 37 63
- Alhaurin de la Torre: 682 79 70 11
- Alhaurin el Grande: 690 31 77 52
- Álora: 630 26 62 17
- Alozaina: 620 45 13 06
- Campanillas: 618 56 13 05
- Capuchinos: 696 22 79 45
- Carlinda: 690 25 09 90
- Carranque: 689 19 80 26
- Cartama Estación: 648 24 73 63
- Churriana: 626 48 57 18
- Ciudad Jardin: 679 81 25 27
- Coin: 676 42 14 15
- Colonia Santa Ines: 669 94 62 05
- Cruz de Humilladero: 683 24 64 70
- Delicias: 646 98 42 42 20
- El Consul: 646 16 60 33
- El Palo: 629 27 21 42
- Huelin: 680 15 84 71
- La Luz: 681 00 75 85
- La Roca: 680 25 13 31
- Limonar: 619 55 71 23
- Miraflores: 608 29 97 38
- Nueva Malaga: 638 66 77 16
- Palma Palmilla: 689 16 85 37
- Portada Alta: 646 92 63 60
- Puerta Blanca: 659 80 13 50
- Puerto de la Torre: 620 13 86 41
- Rincon de la Victoria: 679 39 79 25
- San Andres Torcal: 669 11 46 32
- Tiro de Pichon: 699 98 96 47
- Trinidad: 679 11 76 76 05
- Victoria: 689 51 75 09
- Costa del Sol District: 660 86 31 74.
Health Centres in the Costa del Sol with specific telephone numbers:
- Los Boliches: 636 84 64 44 (08:00-20:00, Monday to Friday).
- San Miguel: 616 62 05 50
- Arroyo de la Miel: 696 83 65 78
- Torrequebrada: 682 78 28 85
- La Lobilla: 689 31 32 76
- Estepona: 609 80 98 53
- Leganitos: 606 62 76 76 02
- Lagunas: 626 56 54 82
- San Pedro de Alcantara: 676 47 80 81
- La Cala de Mijas: 669 74 55 05
- Fuengirola Oeste: 626 34 60 74 (08:00-20:00, Monday to Friday)
- Las Albarizas: 699 16 65 39
- Manilva: 660 86 31 74
- Carihuela: 689 11 40 31
Northern Health Management Area of Malaga.
- Antequera: 662 97 62 51 / 951 76 23 01
- Archidona: 952 71 27 00 / 952 71 26 97
- Campillos: 662 976 219 / 952 71 24 67
- Mollina: 952 71 25 02 / 952 71 25 03
Telephone numbers to make an appointment in the province of Seville
- Seville District: 954 54 45 50
- Health Management Area South of Seville: 628 77 73 39
Health Centres in Aljarafe and North Seville Districts with specific telephone numbers:
- Cantillana: 671 56 41 92
- Cazalla de la Sierra: 671 56 41 95
- Lora del Rio: 600 16 44 43
- Guillena-Santa Olalla: 629 31 20 46
- Pilas: 600 15 61 10
- La Rinconada: 600 16 43 18
- Alcala del Rio: 671 56 41 94
- Carmona: 955 64 96 63 / 954 99 41 77
- Mairena del Aljarafe: 600 16 00 41
- Constantina: 671 56 41 95
- Olivares: 954 99 49 41
- Sanlucar la Mayor: 955 05 83 04
- Los Alcores: 955 64 97 41
- Bormujos: 955 62 24 79 / 955 62 24 80
- S. Juan de Aznalfarache: 697 95 81 51
- Camas: 686 06 01 63
- Castilleja de la Cuesta – Gines: 955 03 50 48
- Coria del Rio – Isla Mayor: 680 62 94 16
- Tomares: 955 03 97 32
For the Area de Gestion Sanitaria Osuna book through the telephone numbers of the reference health centres.
If you’re not sure which telephone number corresponds to you, you can also consult the District or Health Management Area of your municipality at the following link: Distrito o Area de Gestion sanitaria de atencion primaria.
The Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Regional Government began vaccinating the general population aged 70 to 79 years at the beginning of April, starting with the elderly (born in 1942, 1943, 1944) and progressively those of the following years.
Pfizer and Moderna shots are being used for this age-group of which there are some 650,381 people in Andalucia, 75% of whom have currently received at least one vaccine dose.
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus restrictions update: Andalucia to allow travel between its provinces for first time in three months
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Andalucia falls for eighth consecutive day
- EXPLAINED: What expats in Spain need to do to get the vaccine