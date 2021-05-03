A DOG has been rescued by Policia local and firefighters from Torremolinos after becoming trapped in a private swimming pool.

The incident took place in a house located in the area of El Pinar last Friday, April 30, when a neighbour reported to the authorities that the animal was in serious danger after observing it in the swimming pool for two days without receiving help.

The officers went to the house and, seeing that no one was there, alerted the fire brigade to jump into the garden of the house to rescue the dog.

The dog, which was found in a state of hypothermia and unable to walk, was quickly treated by one of the Local Police officers, also a vet, before it was taken to an animal shelter in the town.

The Councillor for Security, Antonio Ruiz said, “This local government team is committed to the care and respect for animals and we value the joint response of the Local Police and the firefighters for rescuing this animal whose condition had seriously deteriorated. It is a relief that we arrived when we did.”

The Local Police force is now trying to locate the owner of the dog, whose personal data was found on the animal’s microchip, for a possible crime of animal abuse.

