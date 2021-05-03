THREE British men have been jailed after a parcel of drugs destined for Australia was intercepted at Alicante-Elche airport.

X-ray scanners detected 855 grams of cocaine in the illegal shipment.

The Brits were arrested after Guardia Civil officers visited two homes in Altea and Callosa de’en Sarria.

The trio, aged in their early thirties, were all denied bail after an Altea court appearance.

The house raids uncovered nearly three kilos of cocaine and 34 kilos of marijuana.

Specialist drugs equipment was seized along with camouflage materials to try to stop scanners picking up what was inside the illegal parcels.

The men’s shipment was discovered during an operation which saw a separate arrest of another parcel sender.

A 43-year-old Alicante woman was collared after a UK-bound marijuana shipment was detected at Alicante-Elche airport.

READ MORE DRUG MULE ARRESTED AT SPANISH AIRPORT

BRITS ESCAPE JAIL AFTER SHIPPING IN ‘SUPER DRUG’ INTO COSTA BLANCA