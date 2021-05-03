A POLICE officer in Mallorca has been arrested for allegedly paying a 15-year-old girl for sex over several months.

The Spaniard, who is described as being ‘middle-aged’ and a resident of Inca, was taken into custody over the weekend where he was charged with the corruption of a minor.

Although little details have been released by investigators in a bid to keep absolute secrecy around the case, it is alleged that the Guardia Civil officer was able to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity with him in exchange for money.

It is also known that a disciplinary file has been opened on the officer and he has been removed from his duties while the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, two Policia Local officers have been fired after it was revealed that a ‘party’ was held at their Palma headquarters for a recently retiring colleague with 15 on-duty cops in attendance.

Although being held during the working day and among those that worked together, it was deemed by Palma City Council as ‘irresponsible’ and a breach of the current coronavirus restrictions in Mallorca which limits social interactions to a maximum of six people.

The two newly unemployed officers had been in charge of coordinating the day-to-day activities inside the force’s headquarters.

Announcing that both had been fired at a press conference, councillor Joana Maria Adrover expressed her hopes that the matter would not ‘overshadow the good work that the force has done throughout the pandemic’.

