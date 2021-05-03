A PHARMACY worker who was selling fake negative COVID-19 test certificates to people so that they could travel abroad has been arrested in Spain.

A 24-year-old man was arrested by police in El Ejido, Almeria province of Andalucia after it emerged he had been charging people €130 euros for a fake certificate proving a negative Covid test in order to fly abroad.

His customers were Moroccans who needed to provide a negative result in order to return to their home country from Spain.

The suspect had set up a “sophisticated network” that saw him running his own travel business that sold plane tickets and referred customers to the pharmacy where he doctored the test results.

He did so by hacking into records held at a laboratory in Hospitalet de Llobregat in Catalunya, falsifying certificates with a new name and then pocketing the money paid for the test.

Spain’s National Police added they had discovered seven cases of the suspect selling false PCR test certificates and that the investigation was ongoing.

