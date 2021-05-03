MURCIA is so confident of its Covid-safe status, that it’s offering free healthcare and extended hotel stays to tourists when the season restarts.

Ministers are also intensifying meetings with tourism companies throughout Europe in preparation for the region‘s ‘new normal’ when holiday-makers return.

They are keen to show that the Costa Calida destination is one of the safest places in Europe in which to travel,

The Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia (ITREM) has already organised seven virtual meetings to galvanise wholesale travel agencies, operators and digital platforms ahead of the imminent announcement that tourists can return.

“A KEY MOMENT”: Juan Francisco Martínez

Discussions will involve workshops with travel organisations in Norway, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal and Belgium.

Juan Francisco Martínez, ITREM director general, stressed: “This is a key moment to reinforce these contacts because mature markets such as the United Kingdom and Belgium will begin to make their last minute reservations at the beginning of summer.”

Commercial agreements with tour operators have also been put in place, as well as an advertising campaign aimed at promoting the Region of Murcia throughout key European cities.

The key focus will be safe tourism, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic and positive figures of recent months.

Free health cover for foreign visitors staying in regulated establishments will cover both the cost of care and accommodation costs for any extended stays.

The Covid-safe image goes as far as promoting the new International Airport of the Region of Murcia, which has been rated by the Airports Council International (ACI) as one of the six safest in Spain due to the health measures implemented.

SAFE: Playa-de-Cocedores, Murcia

The perception of Covid-safety is further reinforced by the fact that some 157 establishments and services in the region are distinguished with the Commitment of Good Advanced Practices by the Secretary of State for Tourism.

Another 66 locations have been ‘Safe Tourism certified’, by the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE).

The Murcia Tourism Office is keen to mention that “rich and healthy holiday proposals” can be enjoyed throughout the year and without overcrowding thanks to the climate and expansive beaches and countryside.

The Spanish Capital of Gastronomy 2021 also offers nautical sports and diving, nature trails, active and cultural breaks, wine tourism and golf holidays.

OTHER MURCIA NEWS: Murcia’s leader says ‘nobody knows what will happen’ after State of Alarm ends in Spain next month