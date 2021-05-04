THIS summer, residents of the Balearic Islands will be given €100 holiday vouchers to spend on inter-island escapes.

In a bid to boost domestic tourism, the Balearic government announced that all residents of Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca will be able to benefit from this campaign.

The €100 voucher can be used to pay or go towards the cost of a hotel booking where the minimum stay must be at least two nights.

The trip must be booked through approved travel agencies or hotels and residents must apply through a online portal which will be launched in the coming weeks.

Revealing the €11 million initiative today, president Francina Armengol said it would be ‘key to promoting the Balearics as a safe tourist destination’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “With this, the Balearic Islands can now present itself to the world as a territory with great tourist potential, an excellent health system and an exemplary epidemiological situation.”

Meanwhile, the Balearic government is currently waiting for the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJIB) to approve their proposed COVID-19 restrictions which they hope to enforce after Spain’s state of alarm ends next week.

Last week, Armengol made it clear that she was determined to keep some of the current restrictions in place after May 9 with tourism minister Iago Negueruela stating that the government’s goal would still be ‘to protect citizens and control the pandemic’.

If approved by the TSJIB, the Balearics would have a curfew, controls at ports and airports, social interactions would be limited to six people and bars and restaurants would have restrictions put on their opening hours and capacity.

READ MORE: