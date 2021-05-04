A SPANISH drug trafficker who had been on the run since July 2020 was arrested during the celebration of a communion at La Algaba, Seville (Tuesday, May 4).

The crook, known as Chacon, was arrested by cops after a search uncovered more than five tons of hashish, two kilograms of cocaine, over 30 vehicles, and several firearms including a Kalashnikov model war rifle.

More than €100,000 euros in cash were also found.

Cops were tipped off that Chacon would be attending the celebration and police officers were strategically placed around the access points on the perimeter of the site.

As soon as he realized that the agents were heading towards him, the subject jumped a high fence and fled across an orange grove, but shortly after he was captured by the police who were monitoring his movements using drone footage.

Police believe there is a connection between Chacon and 30 members of the criminal organization called Los Hermanos Lanas (The Lanas Brothers) who were all arrested in a major operation in July 2020.

READ MORE

DRUG MULE ARRESTED AT SPANISH AIRPORT

BRITS ESCAPE JAIL AFTER SHIPPING IN ‘SUPER DRUG’ INTO COSTA BLANCA