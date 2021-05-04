A PENSIONER in Torremolinos has spoken out over the horror of watching her home burn down knowing her husband was trapped inside.

Widow Vera Lucia Martinez lost her partner of 20 years, Rogelio Urro, in the tragic blaze that took hold of their El Balondillo apartment on March 23.

The devastated 81-year-old told how she was returning from the chemists with medicine for her husband when she saw plumes of smoke coming from their home.

“My husband couldn’t walk,” Mrs Martinez told Sur. “The whole place was on fire and he couldn’t get out. He couldn’t move.”

Tragically, was Mrs Marinez still living in badly damaged building surrounded by her ashen belongings over a month after the blaze.

Friends of the widow claimed she was forced to live in inhumane conditions as she waited for insurers Lines Directa to investigate her claim.

Social services have now offered Mrs Marinez accommodation while investigations take place.

