FOLLOWING a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts, the whole of Malaga has been given the green light to transition into Alert Level 1, the lowest health alert level.

The transition sees a further easing of COVID-19 measures, especially with regard to the capacity of events and premises.

Listed below are the main, new restrictions:

Wakes, burials and funeral ceremonies: Maximum of 50 people, 20 indoors and 30 outdoors.

Celebrations such as weddings and communions: Indoors: 75% capacity with a maximum of 300 people, 8 people per table. Outdoors: Dancing is permitted outdoors and there is no capacity limitations as long as social distancing can be guaranteed, 10 people per table maximum, cut-off hour is at 2am.

Hospitality: 100% capacity is allowed on terraces with 10 people per table permitted, indoor capacity:75%, with 8 people per table allowed. Buffet service is also permitted.

Hotels: 75% capacity indoors with 100% capacity in exterior spaces.

Theatres, cinemas and auditoriums: 85% capacity. Health authorisation for shows of up to 400 people in indoor spaces and 800 people outdoors.

Guided Tours: Groups of up to 25 people including the guide and up to 30 people in nature tours.

Sports facilities: Up to 75% capacity indoors and 85% capacity in exterior spaces.

Sports competitions with spectators: Maximum of 1500 spectators in indoor spaces and 2500 in outdoor venues.

Public transport: 100% seating capacity, 75% capacity standing space.

Beaches and swimming pools: No restrictions as long as the social distancing between groups can be maintained.

COVID-19 measures for Alert Level 1

