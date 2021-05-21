THE European Union will launch the ‘EU COVID Digital Certificate’ on July 1 allowing travel between all EU member countries.

Some final formal approval is needed in early June but no hitches are expected.

It’s all about restoring a key EU principle of easy travel between member states, which also includes boosting tourism.

APPEARANCE

Despite the ‘digital’ branding, the certificate will be available to download in paper form or to be used on a smartphone with a QR code.

The document will be in English and in the language of the issuing EU member country, e.g. Spain.

The certificate will be available ‘free of charge’ and will last for 12 months

INFORMATION

The certificate will show whether a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or has got a recent negative PCR test, or has recovered from the coronavirus with an appropriate level of antibodies.

AVAILABILITY IN SPAIN

No details have yet been released but one scenario will be a download from a regional health website, which applicants already use to update their SIP card details.

PRIVACY

The EU says the certificates will be ‘verified’ to prevent fraud and forgery. There will be no central EU database of personal details

NO RESTRICTIONS

No quarantines or additional restrictions would be imposed on certificate holders unless ‘necessary measures’ are needed to protect public health in an EU member country.

The certificate though is not regarded as an official travel document nor does it guarantee the right to free movement,

PCR TESTS

The European Commission will not subsidise PCR tests for tourists, but will set up a €100 million to help reduce costs for people needing tests to travel for work or educational purposes

