THUNDERY showers are expected in the province of Malaga this Sunday putting an end to the mini-heatwave which has seen the highest-ever May temperature recorded in the city.

Mercury levels will continue to rise above 30ºC today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, before a noticeable drop in the temperature to be felt as of Sunday.

According to weather expert Jose Maria Sanchez-Laulhe, director of the Malaga Meteorological Centre, 10 litres per square metre of rainfall is expected to douse the city towards the end of the weekend.

The exact weather pattern for the next few days is, however, variable as the forecast system used involves storms coming in from North Africa, which are, according to Sanchez-Laulhe ‘difficult to predict due to the very small amount of natural precipitation that characterises these areas.’

In fact, the original forecast was for rain to fall on the province from the beginning of the weekend, expected to arrive from Western Andalucia as of today, Friday.

Instead, Malaga will enjoy two more days of summer-like weather with slightly cloudy or clear skies, before a change in cloud formation on Saturday night.

On Sunday, apart from the rain, temperatures are also expected to drastically drop by 10ºC, to 24 or 25ºC—the norm for this time of the year.

READ MORE: