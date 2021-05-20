173 new coronavirus infections were announced tonight(May 20) in the Valencian Community by the regional health authority.

That’s a 42 case rise on the indicative week-to-week comparison and 35 more than yesterday’s total.

The Thursday COVID totals do normally produce a rise on the Wednesday figures.

Just four deaths were reported today, two of which go back to November and March.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 7.415, with 56 fatalities reported in the last week, most of which refer to cases from earlier during the pandemic.

Hospital admissions have fallen again in the Valencian Community.

The total is 143, down by five from the Wednesday figure, and a 17 patient reduction over the last week.

ICU numbers stand at 36, which is two more than yesterday, and a reduction of three since May 13.

One outbreak above 10 cases has been reported today with 11 infections related to an ‘educational facility’ in the Elche area.

