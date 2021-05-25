WHEN three police cars with wailing sirens raced down the Barcelona street it had all the hall marks of a chase for an armed robber or a killer on the loose.

Instead, officers were trying to track down a wild boar and her four cubs as they ran wild along Diagonal, one of the city’s main thoroughfares during rush hour on Tuesday.

The mother and her offspring – who are known as humbugs for their stripey coats which look like humbug sweets – held up traffic for two hours.

As the chase hotted up, passers by captured the drama on mobile phone cameras and shared the drama on social media.

Rambos on fire pic.twitter.com/F98vvil30m — Karl Arias (@cariascc) May 25, 2021

Wild boars sometimes stray into Barcelona and other cities in search of food which is more plentiful in urban areas.

READ MORE: