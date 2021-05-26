WITH ever increasing bike utilization rates in Spain, new guidelines for cyclists are on the cards.

The director general of the DGT (Spanish Traffic Authority), Pere Navarro, has said that new rules for how bicycles should be incorporated into daily life are being considered—with corresponding fines for those who break the regulations.

One of the most controversial measures is the possible creation of a bike licence, meaning that cyclists would also have to take a test before riding on Spanish roads.

The president of the RACC (Royal Automobile Club of Catalonia), Josep Mateu has said that it is fundamental to promote training and knowledge of urban traffic regulations among cyclists and scooter users, and is in favour of the creation of a cycling proficiency test or compulsory licence to accredit a minimum level of skill and road safety knowledge.

According to Mateu, during the presentation of the 3rd RACC Urban Cyclist Barometer in Barcelona, 38% cyclists admitted that they do not know the cycling rules in Spain and that, although it is not allowed, 36% of cyclists use headphones and 24% use mobile phones.

The DGT have warned that cyclists are not allowed to flout traffic norms and can also receive fines and traffic sanctions.

Some of the principle cycling rules in Spain are as follows:

In Spain, everyone must drive/ride on the right-hand side of the roadway. Never ride your bike against the traffic flow.

If available, you must ride on bike tracks or appropriately marked trails. The speed limit is 30 km/h.

You are not allowed to use mobile phones or similar handheld devices which affect your attention.

You are not allowed to ride on pavements, public parks and other pedestrian areas.

You cannot cycle with an alcohol level exceeding 0.5 grams / litre in blood (0.25 milligrams / litre exhaled), facing fines up to €500 for those who do.

Wearing a bike helmet is mandatory outside urban areas.

