MALAGA’S very own Antonio Banderas will be the new image of Turismo Andaluz as announced by the Vice President of the Junta, Juan Marin, at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur).

The announcement came at the unveiling of the tourism fair where details of the new €3.5 million promotion campaign of the region with Banderas as the star protagonist were given.

The promotion campaign, to which twelve companies submitted tenders, aims to renew Andalucia’s image and adapt it to the new coronavirus times.

“We wanted a dynamic, flexible campaign that is committed to storytelling, stories which will be told over the next three years,” said Marin.

According to Marin, the proposal put forward by DEC (the winning option) was the best proposal because it is easily translated into any language, flexible and dynamic and uses all communication channels.

Additionally, as claimed by Marin, Banderas is a highly relevant figure who arouses ‘admiration and sympathy.’

“For Andalucia, there can be no better ambassador than Banderas.” Marin said.

In a pre-recorded message Banderas himself referred to his ‘unconditional support for tourism’, which he recognised ‘is so important for the region’.

Banderas finished his speech by saying: “The world needs joy. That is why visiting Andalucia now is a necessity.”

