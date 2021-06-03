History and art come together to create something magical.

The best artists on the music scene come together in these characteristic concerts organised for years by this Valencian company.

Offering unique programs and meticulous scenographies that highlight the important artistic heritage of each historical space in which they hold the shows.

With more than 10 years of experience in the management of historical heritage and the production of concerts, the result is an immersive audiovisual experience that places the viewer as the protagonist, with direct communication between the performer and the audience, in a magical atmosphere by candlelight.

In all the concerts, both in its own productions such as “Amazing Grace” or in biographical recitals such as “Beethoven 2.5.1: the owner of time”, the Ars Magna label is a guarantee of art and spectacle, of virtuoso performances of music from the world’s great composers.

The great cast of artists, supported by the inspired team of Art, scenography and logistics of Ars Magna, form a cultural community to which the public joins as a true protagonist.

Tickets are already on sale at https://arsmagna.es, with limited places, so book soon to reserve your spot.

Of course, the concerts are organised with the maximum safety and hygiene measures in place and following the restrictions established by the Ministry of Health.

Upcoming concerts

– Ars Magna: Amazing Grace at the Real Colegio de las Escuelas Pías (Valencia, Saturday, June 12 at 8 pm)

– Ars Magna: The Mission in the church-fortress of San Bartolomé (Xàbia, Saturday, July 10 at 9 pm)

– Ars Magna: Beethoven 2.5.1 at the Ateneo Theater (Valencia, Friday, July 23 at 8 pm)

– Ars Magna: Blue at the Ateneo Theater (Valencia, Friday, July 30 at 8pm)

– Ars Magna: Tempest and romanticism at the Ateneo Theater (Valencia, Friday, August 6 at 8 pm)

– Ars Magna: Amazing Grace in the church-fortress of San Bartolomé (Xàbia, Saturday, August 14 at 9 pm)

