AN optimistic 3.5 million passengers have booked a flight to Malaga between June and September. This is an increase of over 100% compared to last year, which is a promising sign for tourism in the Costa del Sol.

Francisco Salado, the president of Costa del Sol tourism, says this could be the ‘beginning of a tourism reactivation’, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga.

Salado said: “It is extraordinary news that points to hope because despite what has been experienced, it seems that the work done to regain connectivity is also bearing fruit.”

Flight demand to Malaga is ramping up, as bookings more than double year-on-year.

Hotel occupancy in the region is also creeping up, with last month seeing close to 50% occupancy.

Infact, Malaga now has six more flight connections with different countries than it did before Covid-19, suggesting that as long as they allow for foreign travel, tourism really could start to ramp up at last.

Pressure specifically falls on the UK, which in 2019 accounted for 27% of total overnight stays in the Costa del Sol. Almost a third of all foreign tourism.

“It is true that we are at a crucial moment for our sector in the run-up to the start of the high season, and we face the beginning of the recovery with optimism, but, even so, we must remain prudent in the face of the uncertainty that remains in too many factors,” Salado added.

Since May 24, Spain has allowed travellers from the UK to enter the country without the need for a PCR test, and from today, those who can prove they have completed a full vaccination schedule can enter Spain without restrictions. However, Spain still remains on the UK’s amber list.

READ ALSO: