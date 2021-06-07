AROUND a hundred people have been fined for attending an illegal all-night party at a rental villa in Alicante Province.

30 Guardia Civil and Alicante Policia Local officers raided the building in the rural Monnegre area of Mutxamel at dawn yesterday (June 6).

An angry neighbour called the police to tip them off that a noisy party was going on that broke COVID health safety regulations.

Guardia and police squads descended on the villa and found around a hundred people contravening health rules.

No social distancing or mask wearing was going on as loud music blared out across the property.

All of the guests were fined for breaking safety rules.

Four people were also denounced for refusing to obey orders from the officers.

The property owner was contacted and told the police that he had rented out the villa until tomorrow(June 8) and he promptly rescinded the contract.

The party organisers face potential fines of up to €60,000.

A number of guests who left by car were also breathalysed to see if they were driving above the legal alcohol limit.

