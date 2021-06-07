THE first case of the ‘Delta’-‘Indian’ COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in the Valencian Community.

The regional health department says that the coronavirus mutation was caught by an Elche man, who had recently travelled to Madrid.

He is said to be recovering well and that it was regarded as an ‘isolated’ case of the ‘Delta’ variant.

Authorities have not said whether he is in hospital or at home.

The strain is believed to be up to 40% more transmissable than other COVID-19 variants.

Last month a ship was held for several days in the Port of Valencia following the presence of the strain.

READ MORE VACCINATIONS FOR PEOPLE IN THEIR FORTIES START AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON COSTA BLANCA

HOSPITAL COVID ADMISSIONS FALL TO LEVELS OF NEARLY A YEAR AGO ON COSTA BLANCA