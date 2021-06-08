A survey claims that the coronavirus pandemic caused a €2.7 billion drop in revenue and 10,000 job losses in the Costa Blanca hospitality sector last year.

The independent study was conducted on behalf of the region’s 14 hospitality associations and the Alicante Provincial Council, who paid for the survey.

It also said there were no direct links to increasing COVID-19 in bars, restaurants, and hotels that fully observed health safety rules.

The findings were presented at a news conference yesterday(June 7) in Alicante

EY España study chief, Pedro Valdes, said that the revenue losses suffered by the local hospitality trade were ‘lower than the national average’ since businesses were able to remain open until January.

Many parts of Spain imposed autumn closures due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

Costa Blanca hospitality income in 2020 fell by 47% compared to the previous year, but the survey said that the national fall was higher at 51%.

Alicante Provincial President, Carlos Mazon, unveiled proposals to boost hospitality based around increasing promotion, especially via digital portals.

He also criticised the sector for being wrongly scape-goated for somehow being a source of increased COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

Carlos Mazon said: “Making decisions to fight COVID, did not mean having to fight the hospitality sector at the same time.”

“Hospitality locations have been shown to be a safe place to go to because of the extraordinary professionals that work within the sector to make sure all the rules were being followed.”

Mazon also criticised the maintenance of 50% indoor capacity restrictions in the Valencian Community as ‘an injustice with no scientific evidence to back it up’.

