ORIHUELA COSTA collected its 13 Blue Flags from the Valencian government this week, making it the municipality with the most awards for its beaches in the region.

And for the first time, Campoamor Marina and The Blue Trail of Paseo Cabo Roig earned the same recognition.

TOP AWARDS: Orihuela representatives collect all the flags in Valencia

The official Blue Flags were awarded at a special ceremony at the Valencia L’Oceanogràfic in the region’s capital city.

Orihuela Beaches councillor, Antonio Sánchez was on hand to collect the 11 existing Blue Flags plus the Blue Flag of the Campoamor Marina and the Blue Flag of Paseo Cabo Roig, achieved for the first time this year.

Ximo Puig himself, president of the Generalitat Valenciana gave out the awards in recognition of water quality, beach cleanliness, facilities and environmental care.

The Blue Flag is an international badge awarded every year by the European Environmental Education Foundation, recognising the high qualities that tourists and residents alike look for in their coastal areas.

Sánchez, thanked his team, saying: “the work of the entire team of people who have made it possible for Orihuela, and more so after two very complicated years due to storms and the pandemic, to continue to be an international benchmark for good management, quality and excellence both in environmental conditions and in the services provided on our beaches, marinas and trails.”

