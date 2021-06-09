MALAGA’s mayor and various councillors inaugurated British budget airline easyJet’s new base at the Costa del Sol airport yesterday in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Britain’s largest low-cost airline’s European division has chosen Malaga airport as its third seasonal base in Spain, with other bases at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport and Palma de Mallorca.

The ceremony was attended by President of the Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado, Secretary General of Tourism of the Junta, Manuel Pablo Munoz, mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre and both the president of the airport Pedro Bendala and easyJet’s European president Javier Gandara.

The ceremony was overlooked by an easyJet Airbus A320-214 that arrived specially for the inauguration.

According to Statista, the carrier transported more than 48.1 million passengers across Europe in 2020 despite strict travel restrictions put in place in most countries.

This represented a 50% decrease over 2019 figures, and despite this, the carrier has confirmed its commitment to Spain, Andalucia and the Costa del Sol.

easyJet opens its brand new base at Malaga airport yesterday

“Until now, Malaga is the most popular destination for easyJet passengers that does not yet have a base,” said easyJet’s Javier Gandara.

“With Europe gradually opening up to travel, we know that there is demand to travel and we have the flexibility to increase our operations and accommodate that demand.”

“It is true that we are facing the terrible economic consequences of the pandemic and the limitations on travel, but I am convinced that we can now leave the disease behind, we hope the takeoff from Malaga will be extraordinary,” said Salado.

It is expected that the new base will open up the opportunity for around 100 new jobs at the airport, and represent a clear sign of the regions commitment to tourism returning to the Costa del Sol.

The news comes as it has been announced that Malaga airport has been authorised for a €34 million facelift of its terminal building.

