NEARLY every single person among the elderly community in the Valencian region has shown immunity to Coronavirus three months after vaccination.

And studies reveal that three out of four people have not suffered any side-effects after the jab.

The high immune response in nursing homes shows that 98.7% of the elderly vaccinated still have antibodies some three months after receiving their second dose.

The regional government has promoted the mass vaccination program and has analysed the protection provided by all vaccines in homes and also the side-effects for the general public.

Research also found that those that have not generated antibodies have developed another type of immunity.

Among the elderly, two out of three residents who have not developed antibodies have also developed another type of immunity.

Ximo Puig, Valencia’s president, met with the Minister for Health, Ana Barcelo and other officials yesterday to discuss the results with the scientific director of ProVaVac, David Navarro.

