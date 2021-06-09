THE Ministry of Health has raised the minimum age of PCR requirement for minors to enter Spain.

The modification comes following the recently published health requirements to enter Spain which came into force on Monday, June 7.

For this alteration, the Ministry of Health has taken into account the minimum age for vaccination and the limits already established in other countries.

Additionally, the revision of the European Union (EU) recommendation to coordinate restrictions on free movement in response to the pandemic stipulates that children under the age of 12 should be exempt from the requirement to undergo a travel-related test to detect infection.

This resolution takes effect from this Wednesday, the day of its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Currently, travellers from the EU or third countries are now welcome to come to Spain under the new rules introduced on June 7.

The present entry requirements state that travellers must provided proof of one of the following:

A vaccination against COVID-19certificate.

A certificate of SARSCoV2 diagnostic test with negative result.

A COVID-19 recovery certificate.

