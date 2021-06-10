THE LEGENDARY venue was sold out three times over as guests took a trip back to the 60s at a major fundraiser on the Costa del Sol.

Guests took a step back in time to raise funds for Chloe’s Cancer Appeal last week at Legends Bar in La Cala.

Thursday (June 3) saw thousands raised for 10-year-old Chloe who needs €4,000 for cancer treatment in Barcelona.

The grand event, which also marked the reopening of Legends Bar and live music venue for the first time in 15 months, saw guests treated to the music of the 60s and performances from Tom Jones and Lionel Richie tribute acts.

The sold out night, organised by Legends owners and expats Andrea and Paul Johnson, saw a whopping £2,500 raised for the 10-year-old.

Pimlico’s chairman Charlie Mullins matched the door money, and singer-songwriter RaRa pledged her performance fee for the evening to Chloe.

Also performing on the night were Jersey Boys, Gary Goodmaze as Freddy Mercury, and Dave Springfield who entertained the guests until the end of the night.

Originally closed for refurbishment 18 months ago, Legends was part of C5’s ‘Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun’ and the owners took a chance on taking the premises next door to double their size, and spent a fortune, only to be forced to close by the original Spanish lockdown 4-days after the big reopening.

Thankfully the couple promise things are bigger and better than ever, with Legends now open three days a week from Thursday-Saturday.

