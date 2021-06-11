SOARING temperatures and sunshine all rolled into one weather forecast. Yep, sounds like Costa del Sol to us …

It’s been a good old run, hasn’t it Andalucia?

We know – other countries look to us for our impeccable heat and sunshine but this Spring we’ve had more than our fair share of wet and windy weather.

But now, as the summer fast approaches, we have some good news on that front – because that yellow thing in the sky looks set to stick around all weekend long.

Temperatures are to remain around the mid 20 degrees mark, according to the latest forecast from Spain’s state weather agency, Aemet, into Monday – and forecasters are even predicting a toasty 35 degrees in many places including Granada and Cordoba as well as scorching 25C degree heat along in the coast.

Of course, the best news of all is that the heat is completely consistent, with no rain expected to disrupt those sizzling temperatures.

It comes as temperatures soared yesterday across Andalucía. It was the hottest Spanish region with temperatures between 37 and 40 degrees in most provinces, including Granada, Jaén, Huelva and Almeria who all experienced an average heat of 35 degrees.

We’ll take it!

In short, keep the SPF out – but maybe throw a hat on.

The good news keeps on coming, with the Andalcia long-range weather forecast predicting temperatures warmer than average from June 10-19.

Okay, so you can’t predict the weather to a tee anywhere but if this forecast goes the way we hope then you could be enjoying undisturbed scorching sunshine well into next weekend.

