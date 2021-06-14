MALAGA is gearing up to welcome customers to the first ever Telsa showroom on the Costa del Sol.

The luxury electric vehicles company, created by Elon Musk, has opened its fifth Spanish showroom on the MA-20 in Malaga.

The superstore joins Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia who already have their own car dealerships dedicated to the major brand.

Located on Calle Horacio Quiroga, on the Valdició industrial estate the site will also include a service workshop.

The Costa del Sol is one of the main markets for Tesla in Spain. Since 2016, Tesla has sold a total of 124 vehicles in Malaga province, at prices ranging between €47,000 and €100,000.

It comes as Tesla boss Elon Musk said that the electric carmaker would accept payments in bitcoin for its vehicles again once miners of the digital asset could show that their efforts were powered by renewable energy.

Musk wrote on Twitter: “When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with a positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions.”

