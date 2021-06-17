BOSSES of ITV’s hit dating show have finally confirmed the launch date for Love Island’s return to our screens.

The famous villa in Mallorca would be opening its doors once again to a new batch of islanders this month.

The grafting, cracking on and, of course, smooching will begin from Monday 28 June.

The new Islanders are reportedly already quarantining in Spain, ahead of their arrival in the Mallorca villa in just under two weeks’ time.

Earlier this month producers said were hoping to cast a more diverse group of contestants this year.

LGBTQ people however will still be excluded after the ITV commissioner said they would present a ‘logistical difficulty’ for the show.

This year’s Love Island launch will air on Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.

READ MORE

LOVE ISLAND BOSSES CONFIRM NEW SERIES WILL TAKE PLACE IN MALLORCA