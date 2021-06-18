For the Securitas Direct best alarm system quote anywhere in Spain Call +34 611 475 892 or email securitasdirect@anantaseguridad.es . We provide a guaranteed all inclusive phone quotation, whatever the property, –Article sponsored by Securitas Direct authorized distributors Ananta Seguridad

It is almost certain you have heard of a steep rise in illegal occupations in Spain, in both apartments and villas in the last few months. Manilva, Malaga, Murcia, Costa Blanca, Orihuela, Torrevieja, Calpe, Moraira, Javea, Denia, Valencia and Castellon, also Mallorca, Tenerife and Ibiza have suffered Sharp increases. Securitas Direct alarm installations have gone up 4x in some areas since the start of Covid 19. Particularly targeted by squatters/Occupiers are foreign owned properties without an alarm (Okupas as the movement is known officially). This is because often foreign owned properties are lying vulnerable whilst owners are overseas, or property is between rentals. Indeed, so endemic is the problem, even the UK newspaper The Times reported on the issue. Times article

Why are there more illegal home occupations in Spain now?

COVID 19’s economic effects mean the number who cannot afford housing is growing. Some areas have lost 1 in 4 jobs during the pandemic (“Paro” rates are at 16%, 1.25 million homes have all members on the Paro).

Technology and sharing of information via the internet is making it simple and common for squatters to use readily obtained BUMP keys to quietly and discreetly enter properties without leaving a mark on even quality locks. Different to master keys, BUMP keys are enabled by light tapping to open the lock exactly as the normal key would.

Would be occupiers even cooperate marking doors and addresses to communicate to other occupiers.

As noted in the Times article, the best protection is a quality alarm system in Spain that connects to an alarm monitoring centre. Said alarm monitoring centre would react by sending the police the moment an illegal trespass occurs.

How would the best connected alarm in Spain Protect your property against squatters?

The best monitored alarm in Spain will defend your home, forcing occupiers to seek easier targets

Alarm centre monitoring specialists send the police immediately upon a verified intrusion. Occupiers know this. A high quality monitored alarm system is kryptonite to occupiers. The camera evidence, sensors, and independent witnesses (monitoring specialists) break the chain of opportunity where squatters can lie and say they have been in a property more than 24 hours – thereby claiming the Spanish equivalent of squatters rights, and causing a very costly legal nightmare for you. Even before Covid 19, there was a very large backlog in the civil legal system in Spain, now it’s well beyond 12 months in many cases.

