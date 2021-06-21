THE Mayor of Gibraltar, Mr Christian Santos GMD, is inviting guests to City Hall next Monday to join a variety of events, in celebration of Gay Pride and his ‘We Are One’ campaign.

Between 12:00pm and 2:00pm, on June 28th, guests wanting to show their ‘support for the LGBTQ+ community’ will be able to have their photo taken in a special Photobooth, being run by the Gibraltar Youth Service.

The Photobooth will be outside City Hall for people to have their photo taken. (Credit: Nathan Harig, Wikimedia Commons)

Also on the day, the Equality Rights Group will present the Mayor with artwork by local artist Allyson Attias, commemorating the historical Stonewall Riots of 1969 – a pivotal moment in the history of Pride.

To round-off the celebrations, there will be an evening reception for representatives of different local LGBTQ+ groups, at the Grand Chamber of the Mayor’s Parlour.

Through the ‘We Are One’ campaign, the Mayor hopes to ‘foster the spirit of inclusivity and openness’ in the community and help people to feel a sense of ‘acceptance and belonging’.

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Mr Christian Santos GMD (Credit: The Mayor of Gibraltar)

“Pride is not just about the LBGTQ+ community, it is also about those allies who stand by and support,” said the Mayor.

Companies or individuals wishing to participate in the events are requested to contact the Mayor’s Office via email mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or Tel: 20047592.