A massive scam led by a solicitor to con insurance companies over bogus road accident claims has been broken up by the Policia Nacional on the Costa Blanca.

33 Spaniards have been arrested over the fraud which netted €280,000 in false claims paid out by four insurance companies.

Over of those detained was an Elche solicitor who ran the criminal enterprise.

The fraud was uncovered after a private detective hired by an insurance firm went to the Policia Nacional.

His inquiries pointed to a local series of non-existent traffic accidents.

The police investigation uncovered numerous people that were ostensibly involved in car prangs which had no witnesses or the presence of Elche’s Policia Local.

The solicitor co-ordinated all the claims and told everybody what to do over getting compensation for damaged vehicles and personal injuries.

He also took a ‘substantial’ percentage of the pay-outs from the insurance companies.

READ MORE COSTA BLANCA MAN TORCHES CAR IN BOTCHED INSURANCE SCAM

WOMAN FLEECES INSURANCE COMPANY OVER BOGUS COSTA BLANCA HOME ROBBERIES