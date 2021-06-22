TRAVELLING to other countries (restriction free) still feels rather ambitious, which means most of us will probably spend our holidays in Spain this year – but with so much beauty around every corner is it really such a bad thing?

If your travels take you to Manilva I highly recommend you check out Three Palms Boutique B&B, and if you live there the same applies. Why not treat yourself to a long weekend break where you can relax and recharge in fabulous surroundings.

Retreat into the garden for a little R&R or treat yourself to a massage in the B&B’s dedicated suite.

Situated just up from Sabinillas town in La Duquesa, located midway between Gibraltar and Marbella, this beautiful Boutique B&B is a real hidden gem with striking views across the sea to the mountains, it provides a great base for exploring this beautiful area.

Stunning views from the Air B&B, with sea or mountains in every direction.

Inside it’s like an art gallery with many of the pieces painted by owner Julie herself. The rooms are large, each with an en-suite bathroom, multi-channel flat screen TV, and fridge, not to mention beds so comfortable you’ll not want to leave – but you might just be tempted to for breakfast on the sun-drenched terrace overlooking the gardens and views beyond.

Each room is named after a tree and decorated with its own colour theme – this is the Palm Tree Room.

Spend your days relaxing by the pool, check out the infrared sauna, or book in for a treatment: manicure, pedicure, massage. Feeling thirsty? Help yourself to a drink from the honesty bar and make yourself at home.

Three Palms has a fully stocked bar for guests to help themselves to drinks as they please.

Take advantage of the special offer now available by calling +34 627 920 580 or visit the website www.threepalms.es to book.

Long weekend special offer: Between June and October 2021, book Friday and Saturday night and get the Sunday ½ price.