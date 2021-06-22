A British couple face a court probe after a 23-month-old boy drowned in their swimming pool in the Mazarron area of Murcia last August.

Viktor and Jhoselynne Rosario have filed a complaint against their unnamed neighbours on the D-sector of the Camposol urbanisation.

The Rosario’s accuse the Brits of taking their son, Alvaro, without permission on August 20 when he died in their villa swimming pool.

A Totana judge will take testimony from the British couple as well as from the boy’s mother.

Speaking to L’Opinion de Murcia, Jhoselynne Rosario, said that the tragedy unfolded after a group of family members paid a visit to her home.

They decided to go out to buy some food and left her sister, who has Down’s syndrome, asleep in the property.

When they returned, they were locked out and asked for help in getting in from their next-door neighbours.

Jhoselynne Rosario said: “The neighbour David started to force the door but his wife suddenly took Alvaro in her arms without asking my permission and took him to her home and ignored my pleas not to do it.”

After getting into the house, Jhoselynne checked that her sister was alright.

“I then immediately went next door to get my son back but I did not see him alive again.”

She claims that the female neighbour ‘gestured’ at her that Alvaro had left her property.

“I ran to look for my son in the streets and the rest of my family did the same,” Jhoselynne added.

15 minutes later she claims that she saw her neighbour ‘leave, as if fleeing’ her home, barefooted and in a swim suit.

Jhoselynne says her stepfather took her for a drive around the Camposol urbanisation to find Alvaro and they returned after ten minutes.

“I heard my mother screaming from my house after she saw my son floating in my neighbours’ pool,” said Jhoselynne.

She claims that the neighbours ‘did nothing’ and did not call the police or an ambulance.

“My son Alvaro died in totally abnormal circumstances,” she added.

Emergency services however were called to the scene and it was reported at the time that a member of the public was given telephone instructions on how to revive the toddler.

Parademics continued with the procedure but to no avail.

