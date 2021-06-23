A BRITISH man who led police on a high speed motorbike chase pulled out a revolver and shot at cops.

But after letting one round go, the gun jammed and police arrested the 22-year-old in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Officers had tried to pull him over as he was suspected of drink-driving, but he refused to stop and raced away through Marbella and then along the A-7 towards Malaga chased by an unmarked police car.

As the police closed in on him at Rio Real he is said to have stopped, thrown his motorbike to the ground and drawn a revolver.

The one shot he managed to fire missed the two plain clothes officers.

His revolver is understood to have jammed after he fired a shot and missed the two cops.

He then laid the gun on the ground and gave himself up. Police found he was also carrying a knife and screwdriver in the 4.30am Saturday morning incident.

READ MORE:

Russian teen with no driving licence injures pregnant woman during police chase in Spain’s Marbella

Acid attack update: Suspect identified and on the run after 200kph high speed chase across Spain’s Costa del Sol

Police in Spain arrest two men in connection with theft of luxury watches in Puerto Banus